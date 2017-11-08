Hefty price, release date for Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design

Huawei has shocked everyone when they announced the prices of latest smartphones, Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 in South Africa.

Well known for its midrange smartphones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced its top-of-the-range Porsche Design Mate 10 at a cost of R26,999 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro at R17,999.

When asked about the dramatic change of prices, Huawei product strategy and pricing, Arnold Zhengwankun said these devices are breakthrough AI phones that combine innovative hardware, the Kirin 970 chipset and an all-new, simplified EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0.

“The Huawei Mate 10 Series is also the world’s fastest smartphone supporting super-fast LTE connectivity and download speeds. The device comes with the world’s first dual 4G SIM support and dual VoLTE connections”, said Huawei.

Zhengwankun said they are confident that South Africans will not hesitate to buy the devices as this year alone, Huawei shipped 150-million Huawei devices worldwide.

The devices will be available in South Africa from 17 November 2017 in two colours Mocha brown and Titanium Gray.

-INDIE BOYCE|indiphileb@thenewage.co.za