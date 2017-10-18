Hefty sentence for killer

KWAZULU-NATAL acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Bhekinkosi Langa has welcomed the hefty sentences handed to double murderer Xolani Ndlovu in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Ndlovu, 38, was found guilty of the murder of elderly Nottingham Road couple Christine and Roger Solik in February. On Tuesday Ndlovu pleaded guilty to all charges and he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping, 15 years for house robbery and two life sentences on two counts of murder.

“We hope this sentence will give closure to the family who lost their loved ones in a brutal manner. I congratulate the investigative team who persistently pursued the matter and gathered enough evidence and ensure that justice prevailed,” Langa said.

The Welsh couple who emigrated to South Africa following their marriage in the ’80s and owners of the elite Midlands estate, the Bend Country Estate, went missing on February 17. A neighbour who had gone to visit the couple alerted the police about their disappearance and the burglary when he found the family home in a state of disarray.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered bloodstains in the house and began investigating a case of kidnapping and robbery In the early hours after the incident, the body of 57-year-old Christine was found floating in a river at Nzinga, Impendle. She had been bound and beaten to death by her kidnapper.

Roger, 66, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and was on regular medication was nowhere to be found. His body was eventually found on Monday, February 20, by the Pietermaritzburg search and rescue dive unit who had been summoned to Impendle to assist in the search for his body.

Roger was found about 3km downstream, around 80km from where Christine was found. The victims’ vehicle, a Hyundai IX 35, was found abandoned at KwaMadlala area in Taylor’s Halt. A senior police official, Brig Clifford Marion was appointed to head up the task team investigating the murders.

The couple are survived by their four children Alexander and Gregory, 32, Jessica, 30, and Brendon, 29. In a joint statement released by the family they said: “Our parents were inseparable and their relationship was something to aspire to. “It is hard to understand that on their community farmland estate, with rolling hills and endless nature and neighbours 100m away, that something so violent could happen. “Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

-Sibongiseni Maphumulo