HelpMpho campaign raises 20 thousand rands

Johannesburg social publicist Mpho Ranko received overwhelming response from social media users after he posted a picture of himself in hospital in need of donations.

Through the hash tag #HelpMpho, people have managed to raise 20 thousand rands through pledges and donations.

Based on preliminary reports we have managed to raise R20K for #HelpMpho through pledges & donations.Please keep assisting.@SiphiwoNzawumbi pic.twitter.com/7zusuF7ypp — Cam (@CamModisane) December 22, 2016

I will rather cancel the plans I had for the R 1000 I had bugted for, to see Mpho’s medical bills being paid up. #HelpMpho pic.twitter.com/foJp8dPss2 — Mbongeni Gegana (@MGegana7) December 22, 2016

Ranko, who is a digital PR and social media strategist and a founder of Media 101 Mzansi Communications has been diognoised skin cancer and admitted in Helen Joseph Hospital.

Ranko posted his bank details asking people to help him with money because people who owe him money have vanished and he has no money.

“I wanted those that owe me to come forward and do what is right. Those who know me I was an individual who always wants to work hard and achieve on his might and strength not depending on anyone but some people took advantage of my good will heart and kindness to work and I use my resources at the end they benefit but I don’t it’s hurting me everyday when I see those individuals living a full life while I fight for my own with this skin cancer,” Ranko said.

He said he did not post his story on social media to be felt sorry for.

“I can’t really name all individuals by name and you live with your families on my sweat. This problem of individuals ignoring my calls and messages yet you see them it hurts deep down, you know Mpho Ranko did a great job of PR but never got a cent from the gigs. I have been silent for long and I let myself and my business,” he said.

Guys, wishing Mpho a speedy recovery is not enough. He needs all the financial help from us. #HelpMpho pic.twitter.com/smCLrFXaWD — Mbongeni Gegana (@MGegana7) December 22, 2016

Mpho’s story is heartbreaking 😭😭😭. Guys please assist 😞 #HelpMpho — Lord Baelish (@Mfumo_B) December 22, 2016

My heart bleeds seeing this generous and full of life guy lying helplessly in bed like that. Let’s all do what we can to help 😩😩😩#HelpMpho — Cmba (@Cmba01) December 22, 2016

I can’t 😭😭😭 Mpho’s story is too sad. #HelpMpho It’s true when they say when days are dark, friends are few!!! — Karaboxvx – Ambition (@KARABOXVX_MEDIA) December 22, 2016

Nondumiso Zwane/ nondumisoz@themewage.co.za