Henri van Breda cries during court hearing

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda broke down as his uncle testified at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday .

Cornelius Andries (Andre) van Breda, twin brother to Martin and Henri’s uncle testified about the relationship he had with his brother and the family.

Andre painted a picture on how he and his two brothers had a close relationship.

He said there was never an incident where they were upset with each other and that the Van Breda family is close-knit.

“It was clear we were from one family. I personally was never ashamed of my family. I was always proud,” said Andre.

“All our assets, when we were young, were sold and invested by my father into Pep Stores. When I moved to Pretoria, I lived in a house belonging to Martin,” he told the court.

He explained stayed with his brother for about four months when Henri was four-years-old.

Andre illustrated how his brother became successful and he did not boast about his success.

“He never bragged about it. When asked, he would glare at you and you would know to stop talking about it,” he said

Andre spoke fondly of his brother and how he was never rude, disrespectful with his workers and colleagues.

“I can confidently say all his transactions were honest, no hidden agendas. His integrity wouldn’t allow it. His strategy was openly discussed. He had no enemies,” said Andre.

He said the last time he saw him was two weeks before the murders when Martin visited in Pretoria. Andre couldn’t keep his eyes open that night. There were no signs of any discomfort and that anything was wrong.

He said he went to De Zalze house after the murder and after the forensic cleaners cleaned the house.

Andre said nothing was missing from the house. He couldn’t see anything was missing.

The next next witness who also gave her testimony was Precious Munyongani who used to work for the Van Breda family until January 2015 as a domestic worker.

Munyongani said she started working for them in October 2014 and she worked Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

She told how she would enter from a side gate as she used the back door, which was left unlocked.

State Prosecutor Susan Galloway asked Munyongani about the relationship between Henri and his brother.

“I didn’t quite observe the two of them, I didn’t see them talking much with each other,” Munyongani said.

Munyongani was shown a photo evidence during her testimony and she said the axe used during the murder was usually kept on a shelf in the scullery.

She earlier told police that the axe is the same type as the one she saw in the house as because she identified it by a sticker.

Henri van Breda stands accused of the murder of his parents, Martin and Teresa, his brother Rudi, and for injuring his sister Marli, in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

