Henri Van Breda murder trail to begin in March

Henri van Breda alleged murder case of his parents and brother has been postponed to 27 March for the commmencement of his trail.

Van Breda made a brief appearance at the Western Cape high court on Friday .

The son of businessman Martin Van Breda, handed himself over at the Stellenbosh police station following the axing of his family in January 2015.

Businessman Martin van Breda, his wife Teresa and their elder son Rudi were found hacked to death with an axe at their luxury De Zalze Golf Estate home in January 2015.

Their daughter Marli then ,17, survived the ordeal but sustained serious brain injuries. She is on the list of State witnesses expected to testify against him

Van Breda is facing three counts of murder, one of attempted murder and obstructing the course of justice.

In September Van Breda was found in possseion of drugs while driving with his girlfriend, he was then arrested while out on R100 000 bail for the murder of his family.

-Aviwe Maxheke