Here are a few skin tips for the summer

Dry skin, wrinkles, patches and pigmentation are common problems that most girls face because of the scorching heat.

Here are a few tips to take care of your skin this summer… You need to get rid of the dead skin. Use toners and moisturisers to exfoliate.

Boost your skin with an intensive face mask. Repeat this once or twice a week.

If you are stuck outdoors for a long time, use cooling gels and balms.

Don’t just apply sunscreen once a day .Make sure you reapply from time to time.

A tan might sound cool but that shows skin damage. So use a lot of age-fighting creams.

Fruits can always help keep your skin fresh. A salad which is vitamin C-rich is the need of the hour.

H2O is your go-to companion. It will keep you hydrated and will keep your skin fresh.

Heading to the beach?

Protect your face by wearing a hat that has a wide brim. Make sure to check for signs of sun damage on your skin. Do this on a regular basis.

