Zambian opposition leader thanks Maimane

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has thanked Mmusi Maimane for supporting him.

This comes a day after the DA leader was blocked at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from entering Zambia. According to the DA upon his arrival Zambian Police confronted Maimane, and confiscated his private cell phone.

On his official Facebook page the leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND) said the blocking of Maimane’s entry was evidence that Zambia was headed towards becoming a dictator state.

” Where else has this happened in the world other that North Korea? If there were any Zambians out there who keep doubting the intentions of a PF led Government, that action should leave you in no doubt. In a few weeks this country will be a fully-fledged dictatorship,” said Hichilema.

The opposition leader who is expected to be part of a treason trial which the DA leader was hoping to attend said that blocking Maimane’s entry was a diplomatic error.

” South Africa is one of Africa’s biggest economies and one of our biggest trade partners but we choose to antagonise them. Mmusi is South African first, before he is DA President, to therefore humiliate a South African of such high standing is a diplomatic scandal,”

Hichilema and 60 others are alleged to have conspired to declare him the president of Zambia.

-TNA Reporter