High alert as Dineo heads to KZN, MP, Limpopo

Emergency services teams in northern KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga are on high alert ahead of the expected arrival of tropical storm Dineo on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service issued warning of the anticipated Tropical Cyclone named #Dineo — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) February 16, 2017

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit places over the northern lowveld and adjacent escarpment regions of Limpopo on Thursday evening.

The Weather is already starting to change this side of Limpopo. I really hope everyone is safe after this #dineo…. pic.twitter.com/MT8IutabxU — ♡Kedi♡ (@Ms_Mafela) February 16, 2017

SA Weather Service (SAWS) stated that the greatest impact is suggested to be overnight on Thursday and into the early hours of Friday, when heavy rain can be expected over the entire eastern half of Limpopo including the Kruger National Park.

“By early Friday morning Dineo should begin dissipating in the region of Musina and Beit Bridge in the northern part of Limpopo province. By Saturday expected to drift into Botswana, showers are expected to continue over Limpopo Province. Rivers in the region will continue to flow quite strongly in the latter part of the weekend and into next week, as overland runoff takes some time to enter river systems,” said SA Weather Service.

Chief Forecaster Kevin Rae urged the public to regularly follow weather forecasts on television and radio. And that updated information will also be found at www.weathersa.co.za.

We urge communities to recognise the danger that this cyclone brings and urge them to take necessary precautions. #Dineo — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) February 16, 2017

Meanwhile Mozambique experienced flooding, high winds, sea surges and evacuations as Cyclone Dineo neared the coast on Wednesday, with forecasters predicting widespread damage.

This cyclone has caused a lot of damage in Mozambique it’s actually heartbreaking to see the people that have been affected by it #Dineo — Lungile Mgabi (@Cleostar3) February 16, 2017

The impact of the cyclone will also be felt on the city of Maputo, with rains up to 50 millimeters in 24 hours. #Dineo #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/q1BzxvsnNl — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) February 16, 2017

The Mozambique Red Cross dispatched emergency relief supplies and 350 workers to areas likely to be in the impact zone, where rivers are already at flood level.

Mozambique’s National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) issued an alert over the cyclone threat, advising people to prepare food and water supplies and urging vulnerable communities to seek shelter.

The INGC said it was also planning evacuation routes.

