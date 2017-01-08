High school on cloud nine

History was made at Mmabatho High School in Mahikeng after it managed to produce 100 bachelor candidates from the 2016 matric class.

The school had the biggest enrolment of Grade 12 pupils in the provincial capital and the 2016 class had seen a marked improvement in its performance.

Out of the 177 pupils who sat for their matric examinations, 172 managed to pass with only five coming short of making the grade.

A visibly thrilled school principal, Tsholofelo Sethibe said there was every reason to celebrate.

“We have managed to produce 100 bachelor candidates, representing 58.2% of our students and that gives us reason to celebrate,” she said.

Sethibe said from the 14 subjects offered, there were 63 distinctions with two scored in mathematics and three in physical science.

“These exclude 63 distinctions in life orientation and we feel very proud,” she said.

Sethibe heaped praises on the top achievers urging them to continue the good work at tertiary level.

Khumoitsile Songwane, 17, emerged tops with six As and one B. Following closely was Onkabetse Modisakeng, also 17, who obtained five As and two Bs.

“For our children going to tertiary institutions, I want to say your life journey starts now. Do not be fooled that I was an A student at Mmabatho High and that will continue at tertiary, the two are very different and hard work is your only guarantee to success,” Sethibe said.

She also urged the young men and women to remember their family backgrounds as they embark on the next stage in life.

“Take time before you are a parent and resist the temptation of jumping at employment opportunities. Do your studies and complete them, all these other things will come,” Sethibe said.

Parents, who were present to receive the examination results, shared in the joy of their children.

Khumoitsile’s mother, Tshepang Songwane, said she was over the moon.

“I’m so happy for Khumoitsile because she has performed better than her siblings and I now wish that she can go and live her dream,” she said.

Songwane said as a mother she felt very happy to have played a part in the success of her child.

“I was always motivating her and would give her moral lessons as well because at times she would come back home feeling down or disappointed.

“Whenever, I could, I would drove her to and from school, take active interest in her learning, buying and downloading material needed for her to study and it has paid off,” she said.

With Khumoitsile set to study accounting at the University of Pretoria, Songwane said she had confidence in her daughter.

“The key thing is she has to draw motivation from her siblings who went to the same university and are successful in life. I don’t have to be there for her all the time but together with her brothers and sisters, we will just be a phone call away should she need something,” Songwane said. “What I like about Khumoitsile is that she is independent and I’m sure she will not relax until she attains her goal.”

ELFAS TORERAI

elfast@thenewage.co.za