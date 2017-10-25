High time we told our own stories

“IT IS time that our stories are told by us.” That was the narrative projected on Saturday as BlackBird Books hosted a dialogue that spoke about young female writers in South Africa.

The dialogue took place at Xarra Books in Midrand with a panel that included Chwayita Ngamlana who recently published her debut book If I Stay Right Here, Yamkela KhozaTywakadi who has published a number of educational works with the department of Education and Department of Arts and Culture and author Tumelo Moleleki, the author of a four-part book series including Her Heart and Their Hope and the master of ceremonies, a Bookworms Book Club member Lorraine Sithole.

Different topics were discussed, ranging from the accessibility of books in townships to bureaucracy, red tape in the publishing world and even the use of indigenous languages in writing. The topic that was discussed at length was the red tape in the publishing sphere and the roles that different entities play such as the author, marketer, publisher and even book clubs.

Tumelo Moleleki said that the cost of production needs to change and also distributors need to be more accessible. “When I was in the process of publishing my book I always had to pray that the rand stays weaker against the dollar since my publisher was based overseas so the cost of production really needs to change so that more authors are able to produce more work,” Moleleki said.

Tywakadi said that although a bit slow, there is progress as more publishers are now going “African” as more stories of black South Africans are being told. “What is exciting is that we are no longer telling stories about what happened during the apartheid years. “Now there is a variety of stories that are being told.” Newcomer to the writing scene Chwayita Ngamlana also said publishers must be able to take risks and stay away from the norm. “Publishers must be able to be bold and produce a product that many will have doubts about before publishing, so that the space can be opened for new material,” she said.

Among those who attended the event was Blackbird Books founder Thabiso Mahlape who responded passionately to a question about authors not doing enough to promote their work. “That is an unfair question to ask because we cannot expect the writer to do everything, publishers must do their bit, marketers must promote the book and book clubs must also come into play by reading and reviewing the material so it is really unfair to expect one person to do all of those things.“Everyone needs to play a role so that we can make sure our stories get told,” Mahlape said.

In wrapping up the event, the panel of writers encouraged aspirant writers to invest in their craft and most importantly read comments or notes left by their publishers so they will be able to know where to improve their work. Most importantly, they must never give up.

“Rejection does not mean that you are a bad writer it simply means you should fix where you went wrong.” Ngamlana said.

Regomoditswe Mputle| regom@thenewage.co.za