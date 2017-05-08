Hit list case is a scam, says magistrate as he grants bail

The parents of the man accused of plotting assassinations said they were shocked when their son was arrested.

Elvis Ramosebudi seemed happy and relieved yesterday when he was going home with his parents after magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo granted him bail of R3000.

“He went for an interview and when he came back home he was in handcuffs. It was a big shock to us. “He is not that kind of person, he wouldn’t even kill an ant,” according to Stanley, Elvis’ father.

When asked if Elvis ever talked about the Guptas and the president.

Stanley said: “Everyone in South Africa is worried about state capture so I think he is one of them.”

As regards his mental state, the father did not want to talk about it. Ramosebudi was ordered as part of the bail conditions to report to his local police station three times a week pending the finalisation of the case and warned not to contact any witnesses known to him or those who are on the witness list. The magistrate warned Ramosebudi to comply with all conditions.

“If you fail, bail will be cancelled and you will be arrested,” he said.

The magistrate said there was nothing suggesting that Ramosebudi was capable of carrying out the alleged assassinations. The magistrate described his plot as immature and questioned whether it was not perhaps a so-called 419 scam because Ramosebudi did not have guns, nor had he recruited anyone.

“The evidence showed that he doesn’t belong to any political party, he hasn’t left the country, he has no precious convictions, he is a father to one child, he’s unemployed, has no money in his bank account. He lives with his parents,” Ratshibvumo said.

Ramosebudi’s lawyer Mpesi Makhanya said from the onset they had a contention that there were no merits to the case being conveyed to the media as a high profile one.

“As his legal team, we have always felt that the state had not done enough and the arrest was premature.

“There is no basis in the law to oppose bail. The state did not have a good case.”

He said they would take instructions from Ramosebudi as to whether to make representations to withdraw the case or not. The suspect was arrested last month in Midrand after he incited people from Anglo American, through a letter requesting an amount of R60m, in order to commit a crime to further his criminal intentions.

The National Prosecuting Authority was against the release of the accused because it might endanger the lives of some of the citizens.

Some of the names on the list included President Jacob Zuma and his son, Duduzani, the Gupta brothers, former Eskom boss Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Ben Ngubane and Des van Rooyen. The case has been postponed to July 6.

