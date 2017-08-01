HIV self testing kits prove successful, follow up less so

HIV self-testing (HST) kits need to have clear and visible instructions to the user, to ensure that those who tested positive return to healthcare facilities for confirmatory testing and treatment.

This is according to international medical humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF). This comes following a study by MSF at two healthcare facilities in Khayelitsha among 422 patients who refused HIV counselling and testing offered in health facilities.

“HST kits need to incorporate very clear instructions to the user, preferably visible on the outside packaging of the product, so that it is clear that HST is only a screening test and that the results need to be confirmed,” lead researcher and medical referent for MSF’s HIV and TB project in Khayelitsha, a, Dr Laura Triviño Duran said.

The study concluded that while offering HIV counselling and testing in the public sector was an effective way of increasing HIV testing for those who refused testing and counselling, ensuring that those who tested positive using oral HST kits returned for confirmatory testing, presented a challenge.

Duran said the requirement for confirmation of results needed to be conveyed by whoever distributed the HST kits. “Ideally, SMS reminders should also be sent to those who have self-tested, reiterating that they must have the result confirmed if the result is HIV positive,” Duran said.

She said any large-scale distribution of HST kits should also be backed, at least initially, by an awareness campaign.

Duran said 41% of people in the study spontaneously presented themselves for confirmatory testing, some returned after receiving a follow up phone call, while others did not return for confirmatory testing despite efforts to trace them through phone calls.

Duran said the challenge was changed or unreachable phone numbers either due to a flat phone battery,or expired airtime. “It is also common that patients do not want to be visited by a community health worker at their homes, due to HIV stigma within their communities.

This severely limits the options for patient tracing. “Of course I refer here to those who tested positive using HST and reported the result to us by SMS. We do not know what the situation is for those who never reported their HST result,” she said.

The study also found that the effectiveness of providing HIV self testing in other settings should be assessed to increase HIV testing uptake among males.

The majority of patients attending clinics are female. A total of 95% people surveyed in the study were females, and 5% were males.

Duran said men were reluctant to come back for confirmatory testing, saying only one man presented himself for confirmatory testing.

“This study clearly shows the strong level of acceptability of HST to clients, when delivered at the health facility level and that it could become a powerful tool for finding more HIV cases and linking more people to treatment, so that they can lead full and healthy lives,” she said.

Duran said the study demonstrated that men were hard to reach in the health facility context and that there was a need to explore alternative delivery strategies to find them, most likely outside facilities in contexts where they felt more comfortable.

