Hlaudi asks for replacement of hearing chair for ‘fairness’

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s legal team yesterday called for the replacement of the chairperson of his disciplinary hearing because he feared he would not receive a fair hearing.

Motsoeneng approached the Labour Court for the removal of the disciplinary hearing chairperson, Nazeem Cassim.

The disciplinary hearing against Motsoeneng relates to a press briefing he held last month where he lambasted SABC interim board member Krish Naidoo.

He also defended the 90% local content which was implemented under his leadership.

His hearing is set to resume today in the evening after it was postponed last week to allow to approach the Labour Court.

Motsoeneng’s legal team also argued that his hearing should be heard by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as the remarks he made at the media briefing should be considered protected public disclosure.

However, the opposing team argued that the application did not fall under the public disclosure banner. The lawyers also complained that he was not given enough time to prepare for the hearing.

It also emerged that Motsoeneng’s health was not good. The judge will only reveal his verdict today. Both legal teams reserved comment saying they would only speak after the verdict.

TNA REPORTER

news@thenewage.co.za