Hlaudi disciplinary hearing set to get underway

The much anticipated disciplinary hearing of the former SABC chief operating officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, could be thrown into disarray after his legal team filed court papers challenging its format yesterday.

“He is not objecting to the disciplinary hearing, but he says combine everything and don’t charge me separately.

“He is paying out of his pocket, which is why he wants everything to be combined,” his lawyer, Zola Majavu, said.

Today’s hearing will focus on Motsoeneng’s much publicised media briefing in which he lambasted the broadcaster’s interim board member, Krish Naidoo, as a sellout during his

appearance before a Parliamentary ad hoc committee that was probing the affairs of the public broadcaster.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago declined to comment on the hearing, which is scheduled to begin today.

-ZODIDI MHLANA