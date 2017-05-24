Hlaudi’s SABC disciplinary hearing scheduled for tonight

The SABC has today confirmed that the disciplinary hearing to probe the behaviour of its former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng would go ahead as planned.

The Labour Court today dismissed an application by Motsoeneng to stall the hearing.

In a statement this afternoon, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the hearing had been rescheduled to take place late in the evening (6pm).

“The chairperson of the disciplinary hearing had granted the postponement until today and the hearing will therefore recommence at 6pm this evening,” Kganyago added.

Motsoeneng recently held a media briefing in which he addressed what he described as “pending matters”, levelling criticism on the new interim board and berating those who were critical of his 90% local content quota, and also distancing himself from the financial difficulties facing the public broadcaster.

Motsoeneng lost his position as chief operating officer after he lost the Supreme Court Appeal which declared that his appointment to his position had been irrational.

