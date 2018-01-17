H&M appoints global diversity leader after advert mishap

Beleaguered fashion retailer H&M announced that it had appointed a global diversity leader following the offensive hoodie advert mishap.

“We are listening. The recent incident was entirely unintentional, but it demonstrates so clearly how big our responsibility is a global brand,” H&M said in a statement.

H&M store’s offensive advert which featured a black child modeling in a “coolest monkey in the jungle” hoodie caused an outrage and led to a protest in Gauteng Malls.

The store apologised for the hoodie debacle and also discontinued the advent and had since announced that it has implemented an internal investigation into the matter.

“Our commitment to addressing diversity and inclusiveness is genuine, and therefore we have appointed a global leader in this area to drive our work forward,” H&M said.

The store has further said that there will be more from it soon as time progresses.

EFF Leader Julius Malema said the party was due to meet with the store this week where they would present them with a number of demands.

“We will demand that H&M should after apologizing adopt a charity of their choice and send clothes to that charity, and as a sign of showing remorse they should also ensure that some percentage of their clothes are produced here in South Africa.”

