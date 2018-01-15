H&M protest loot-free, says EFF

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has opened a case of incitement to violence against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its supporters following the trashing of two H&M stores by its members on Saturday.

“We have just finished laying criminal charges at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria against the leaders of the EFF, Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for their involvement in inciting violence.

“There are many ways they could have handled the matter within the confines of the law but to incite violence that has resulted in the damage to property is not one of them,” Ernst Roets said.

Yesterday H&M spokesperson Amelia-May Woudt was not able to quantify the physical and reputational damage as the stores remain closed until the situation returns to normal, while the EFF congratulated itself on staging a successful theft- and looting-free attack of the six stores reported to have been attacked.

“What is left out in the entire public narrative on #EFFprotest against H&M anti-black racism is that not even a single item was stolen or looted by EFF ground forces.

“How much more peaceful and orderly can a protest be? #Asijiki,” the EFF said yesterday.

The DA also called for the EFF to be held financially liable for the damage to property. It called for the party to pay for its role in sanctioning the protests.

“The EFF must be held accountable for all the damage incurred as a result of this deplorable vandalism and EFF leader Julius Malema must pay back the money for all damage incurred and compensate the employees who had to put in more hours clearing the mess.”

Speaking to The New Age, police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said though they were yet to make any arrests.

He said that the police were keeping a close eye on the situation while investigations continued. “We are investigating two cases of malicious damage to property for the Menlyn and East Rand Mall incidents following the attacks on Saturday,” Dlamini said.

The H&M spokesperson said though none of their employees was injured during the attacks, they had in the interest of their safety decided to close the stores until such time the situation returns to normal. “What matters most to us is the safety of our employees and customers. We have temporarily closed our stores in South Africa. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will open the stores as soon as the situation is safe again,” the store said.

@SixoGcilishe: You’d swear white people did not use destruction, disrespect, extreme measures of violence and murder to get everything that is ours and messing up our mental state that we still suffer from. EFF just put down some store hangers and ya’ll are shook.

@PearlThusi: So instead of fighting at their level you’re just going to vandalize stores and establishments? Spread violence and fear? Oh, ok.

Just misrepresent us all as savages then.

@skankomanya:When we ask where EFF where over other racist shit its not because we expect them to do anything. It’s a rhetorical question coz we know they wont touch WMC companies. H&M are a Swedish retailer (not a Stellenbosch outfit)

@Caswell_Phasha: People who are uncomfortable with EFF protest & proposing consumer boycotts should use consumer boycotts, and let the EFF use its unorthodox methods,maybe together this methods will have more impact.This narrow thinking that we must do one thing at time must stop.

@pinkykhoabane: I have no problem with EFF vandalising HM store. I just wonder where they were during Dove racist advert or Steers/KFC racist incidents or the sacked #FNB4 employees or farmers who killed black people cos they mistook them for baboons, or 702 equating Black babies to dogs.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za