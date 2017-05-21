Home Affairs has a role in country’s growing economy

Many people undermine the importance of the Department of Home Affairs to the overall development of the country.

To many, they associate the department with applying for civil documentation like IDs, birth certificates and passports only. But the reality is that the department is tasked with many critical aspects of growing our country’s economy People need to be reminded that this is the department that is daily ensuring that information of more than 56 million people is kept online and available within a reasonable time. This is the department that documents foreign nationals and keeps their information during and after their stay in the Republic.

Its addition the Security Cluster has added more responsibilities and security considerations to the department. The department must as a result raise its consciousness on the security aspects of all activities they execute.

The ANC government has declared 2017 as the year for OR Tambo as he would be turning 100 years old. Borrowing from one of his speeches, he said: “It is our responsibility to break down barriers of division and create a country, where there will be neither whites nor blacks, just South Africans, free and united in diversity.”

How do we live this vision today in a polarised society?

In response to Tambo’s vision this department must contribute in five of 14 government outcomes. These include, ensuring that all people in South Africa are and feel safe, decent employment through inclusive growth, an efficient, effective and development oriented public service, social protection and social cohesion and nation building.

To achieve this two entities that report to the department are important, namely the Electoral Commission of South Africa and the government printing works. Parliament is in the process of establishing a third, the Border Management Authority, intended to ensure securing of our borders.

Not withstanding many mischievous and oppositionist utterances the amended version of the BMA Bill does not usurp revenue collection and custodianship, this function remains with the SARS.

The Department of Home Affairs together with the entities must among other, focus on the following to achieve OR Tambo’s South Africa: registration of births within 30 days of birth, ensure that all designated ports of entry are equipped with biometric systems by 2018-19, align the immigration and refugees acts to the new international migration policy by 2018-19, continue to provide enabling documents to citizens, migrants and asylum seekers and continue with the establishment of the Border Management Authority.

In the process of doing this work, the department has experienced several constraints and challenges. Some of the obvious ones include the frequent connectivity breakdowns to the offices of the Home Affairs due to Sita, the inadequate budgetary allocations to finance the activities of the department, the porous border affecting our social cohesion and socio-economic conditions, requirement to have addresses for every voter which 6 million are still outstanding and the need to digitise 200 million records of Home Affairs.

These challenges are enormous and need dedication from all employees in order to overcome them.

For the 2017-18 financial year, the department of Home Affairs is allocated R7.0555bn. This represents a significant reduction from the 2016-17 budget amount of R7.1672bn. The effects of the austerity measures affect the presence of immigration inspectors on our streets.

Despite these challenges department has attained various achievements that must be enhanced to further secure the country and its citizens. This includes the modernisation programme to modernise the offices and its systems. This is enhancing the fight against fraud and corruption. Numerous officials have been taken to task for misbehaviour in this area. Security improvements on visa regulations will enhance security of citizens and the state. The Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre in Tshwane was refurbished, modernised and launched, where the human factor is minimised. The chaos and corrupt activities that were associated with the centre are now a thing of the past.

Last year, the Electoral Commission of South Africa managed the 2016 local government elections under difficult conditions flowing from issues related to voter addresses and late conclusion of ward boundary delimitations. Although these were disastrous conditions, the IEC passed with flying colours.

The process of migrating the government printing works from a government component to a state owned company is progressing well. It is expected that the two requisite establishment bills to reach Parliament by the second half of 2017. This will enhance the sustainability of this entity as it receives no state allocation.

The pilot project with banks to fast track the issuing of smart ID cards and passports is also under way. The department will learn on the outcomes whether to roll it out to increase its capacity. We need this extra capacity to complete the issuing of smart ID cards so as to phase out the vulnerable green barcoded ID books.

But above all the department must strive to secure its processes to ensure credibility of documentation and ensure the future of citizens and the state. The ANC led government continues to improve the conditions of our people and welcoming conditions to the people of the world.

Lemias Mashile

Lemias Mashile is the chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs and an ANC MP