Home Affairs launches improved refugee travel document

The Home Affairs Department has introduced an improved refugee travel document in an attempt to make the refugees asylum-seeking process better.

In a statement released by the department, it said the new version machine-readable travel document for refugees had been designed with the latest passport production technology.

“It is fully compliant with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) guidelines,” the department said.

The department said machine-readable travel documents were more secure, reducing the risk of document and identity fraud.

It said the travel document would help refugees with safe and regular movement and thereby reduce the risk of exploitation, abuse, violence and human trafficking.