Home Affairs official arrested for corruption

A 42-year-old administration Clerk from Home Affairs Department has been arrested for corruption on Friday, Gauteng Hawks said.

The Hawks said the team arrested the perpetrators while he was busy at the corner of Bosman and Jeff Masemola Streets in Pretoria.

The Hawks said the suspect had allegedly promised the victim that he would renew his asylum documents.

“The Hawks team spearheaded by women pounced on the man while busy at a work station at the corner of Bosman and Jeff Masemola Streets in Pretoria. The suspect allegedly received money from a foreign national after promising him he would assist him with the renewal of his asylum documents,” the statement read.

For the past months, authorities have managed to arrest officials who were engaging in fraudulent activities in the department. Earlier in the year, Limpopo Hawks apprehended a 32-year-old man from Modimolle for allegedly giving foreign nationals passport without authorisation.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Hawks revealed the 42-year-old had allegedly met with the victim several times to collect cash.

The suspect will appear before the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday, facing a charge of corruption.

-TNA Reporter