Home Affairs staff welcome Apleni following his court victory

Home Affairs Director General Mkuseli Apleni received a rosy welcome by Staff members who were visibly happy to see him.

The staff welcomed him following his court victory early on Wednesday at North Gauteng High Court.

Home Affairs staff welcome back Director-General Mkuseli Apleni following his court victory…. pic.twitter.com/kdR3SD159l — BIGGS (@thabo_mokgola) October 25, 2017

The court found that Apleni’s suspension as DG was unconstitutional, and ordered Former Minister to pay the cost.

The Director-General and former Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize were at loggerheads over an allegation of Gupta’s naturalization in the country.

Earlier in the year Home Affairs, DG Apleni admitted to Parliament’s portfolio committee that the approved naturalisation of the family was not tabled before Parliament‚ as required, but he, however, emphasised that the process was above board.

In September, the department announced Apleni’s suspension but did not provide reasons for his suspension.

“The Home Affairs Minister, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, announced that the department’s Director-General, Mr. Mkuseli Apleni, has been placed on precautionary suspension as of today, 18 September 2017,” Mkhize’s spokesperson Mpume Madlala said.

Meanwhile, Apleni’s lawyer Sandile July had since maintained that his client’s suspension was unlawful.

“For now, we believe that the suspension is unlawful. That’s all we will say for now,” July said.

At same time Forum of Immigration Practitioners South Africa (Fipsa) welcomed the Cabinet reshuffle. The body thanked the outgoing Mkhize for her efforts.

“We note the appointment of Dlodlo and we welcome her to the new portfolio. We acknowledge her wealth of experience and management skills ably demonstrated in her previous communications portfolio.

“We commit to working with her to solve challenges facing the department and the immigration practice profession as a whole,” national chairperson of Fipsa Gershon Mosiane said.

-TNA Reporter