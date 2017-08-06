Homeless kids schooled

IN TSHITANDANANI Child and Youth Care Centre at Tshikota in Makhado, boys gather in groups to tell stories, only it is not the usual boy-tales but stories on how they ended up alone in a foreign country with no means to survive.

The centre is one of the many in Limpopo where unaccompanied children from as far as the Congo are taken by police when they are found homeless and wandering the streets.

The stories of how these children end up in South Africa differ, but what is common is that they all crossed the border illegally whether by choice or through human trafficking.

*Johannes Dube, 16, came to South Africa because his parents were unemployed in Zimbabwe and believed that he could get a better education in South Africa.

He is now in Grade 7 and crossed the Musina Beitbridge border into South Africa in 2013.

He told the delegation that both his parents at home were unemployed and could not afford his school fees while in South Africa he could attend school for free.

*Simon from Mashingo village in Zimbabwe also crossed the border illegally in 2016, after losing both his parents.

He said he tried to sell eggs in Zimbabwe but this proved to be unsustainable and he decided to rather come to South Africa.

“From Masvingo village to Beit Bridge is about 288km and I walked with a plan of going wherever I can survive and find a better life,” Simon said.

Simon is now in Grade 8 and wants to write his life story so that countries can understand the plight of children in Zimbabwe.

Both the children are adamant that they are better and safer living at the Tshitandanani Child Care Centre Lesetja Monyela social development manager in Polokwane said the main purpose of the visit was to exchange ideas and share successes and challenges with services rendered to unaccompanied children.

He said that in Musina there were indications that most facilities funded by social development started as churches and with the influx of these children as a result of challenges experienced mostly in Zimbabwe, they then decided to house these children because they were becoming street kids.

“There were several challenges that as a country we come across, issues of children without documents, children whose names you cannot confirm, language barrier, issues of these children going to school.

“The reason why we have serious challenges of keeping them in school is because in matric a pupil must have a 13 digit ID number and without necessary documentation we can’t take them through to matric,” Monyela said.

Monyela said that it did not make much sense to keep a child in school until Grade 11 as they would not have a profession here in SA hence they emphasise the need for these children to go back to their countries of origin.

“There are several efforts that are being taken, we are trying to trace the parents in their countries of origin.

“Zimbabwe has indicated that they have 96 facilities of this nature which are child and youth care centres. We are thinking that after we have done the necessary investigation about the circumstances of their parents whether they are able to take care of these children we will go back and look at the Zimbabwe government.

“In case we don’t find a relevant guardian or parents at home, we could locate other relatives,”

He said that the minors were more likely to be exposed to things like child labour and young girls could also be sexually abused. Xenophobia is another threat.

“We also have a very serious problem because most of these children are taken back home but the following day they are back in the country,” he said.

* Not their real names.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA

dikeledir@thenewage.co.za