Homophobe pastor’s gospel

Controversial US pastor Steven Anderson is planning to spread his homophobic gospel to South Africa.

Anderson has allegedly partnered with Cape Town reverend Oscar Bougardt’s local church.

Bougardt, also renowned for preaching against the gay and lesbian community recently visited Anderson’s New Arizona church in the US.

Bougardt from Calvary of Ministries Church, confirmed he received funding from Anderson.

“This has nothing to do with Anderson. We preach the gospel. It is a church where we will not compromise anything because of anyone’s sexuality or their sexual preference. Anderson provided guidance and the church’s funds, but my church is independent and has its own constitution,” he said.

Bougardt yesterday said that he visited Anderson last year and came back with pamphlets and a DVD denouncing same sex relations that he distributed in Cape Town.

He confirmed that he was against homosexuality.

“I have been preaching against homosexuality for many years, it’s nothing new for me,” Bougardt said.

“I believe that homosexuality is abnormal, it is not in the way and will of God and those taking part in it are doing it by choice.

“My church is not anti-gay. We are, however, not scared to open our mouth and say that it is an abomination, or teach our children it is wrong to live like that.

“It is sad that the government has given us freedom of religion but crucify us when we preach about other things,” he said.

The South African government banned Anderson and his Faithful World Baptist Church entourage from entering South Africa in September.

Pretoria-based GaySA radio which last year played a major role in stopping Anderson from coming to the country has been on a crusade to fight Bougardt’s plans to set up a branch in the capital.

KUTULLO MADISHA

kutullom@thenewage.co.za