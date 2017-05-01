Hostages, wounded suspect recovered from Nyanga mall

Police have confirmed that following a hours-long standoff members of the Special Task Force managed to take out 11 people being held hostage by armed robbers from the Nyanga Junction Mall in Manenberg.

“SAPS experts, comprising hostage negotiators, Task Force members, National Intervention Unit and Detectives descended on the premises early this morning following an attempted armed robbery,” Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

Several shots were heard inside the mall.

Reports indicate that a shootout between security personnel and suspects had occurred early this morning and a 25-year-old security guard was injured, police said.

The security guard was critically injured and he was on Monday night fighting for his life in hospital.

Of the 11 people taken out of the building, ten are said to be hostages employed by the retail store and one a suspect who was earlier injured.

“The suspect was treated on the scene and taken to hospital under police guard. Our members are still combing the building in order to determine whether there are any other people inside,” Potelwa said. – ANN7 reporter