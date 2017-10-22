Hot on the campaign trail, the promises emerge

After another weekend of crusading, presidential hopefuls Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosozana Dlamini Zuma intensified their campaigns.

There has been widespread speculation that Ramaphosa might be axed from cabinet and face treason charges. However, it was full steam ahead as he visited the North West University on Saturday promising students free and quality tertiary education. “We must move away from slogans, we need to prioritise free education, in the same way Cosatu pushed for a minimum wage. They did not rest until government agreed to a minimum wage.”

Addressing a Cadres Forum in Mahikeng in the North West yesterday, Ramaphosa said: “As a member of the ANC you don’t only live for yourself. You live for the people of South Africa.” Addressing the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union in Cape Town on Friday he said public servants were “the first line of defence in protecting our state from being captured through nefarious and elicit conduct.”

Fellow contender, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma took her campaign to the Free State where hundreds cheered for her. Dressed in a traditional Sesotho blanket and hat, Dlamini Zuma promised radical economic transformation. She also spread her wings to Sedibeng in Gauteng yesterday. Opening for her was Free State chair, Ace Magashule, who told the audience that Dlamini Zuma was not just a woman, she understood the ANC and deserved to be the president. “We cannot do much without transformation of the economy, this must be implemented.

The economy is still in the hands of a few white people. Patterns of land ownership must change”.

Presidential hopeful Jeff Radebe took his campaign to the Northern Cape yesterday. He was endorsed by branches in Kimberley.

The minister in the presidency told a rather great turnout of supporters that radical socio-economic transformation was the only way to create work and end poverty and inequality. Radebe also received an endorsement from the Amahlubi clan in KwaZulu-Natal.

He told the clan he supports the idea that at least 40% of the leadership emerging from the ANC’s December elective conference must be from the youth.

South Africa’s longest-serving cabinet minister, Radebe said: “The youth play a key role in ensuring we advance the NDP so that there is economic emancipation. We want the youth to be part of the leadership elected in the ANC conference. The youth league wants 40% of the leadership to be compromised of the youth. I personally endorse that idea, because the youth are the future of this country.”

Refilwe Magashule

refilwem@thenewage.co.za