House for needy family

The provincial department of human settlements has vowed to continue prioritising, improving the living conditions of deserving people like child-headed households, the elderly and those living with disabilities.

Human settlements MEC Speedy Mashilo said this when he handed over a fully-furnished house to a child-headed family of 10 in Tekwane North, near Mbombela, at the weekend.

Mashilo said the decent shelter was donated by a contractor in partnership with the department, in an effort to give dignity to poor families.

“We will continue to change the lives of those in need through service delivery. We are certain that the lives of this family will never be same again,” Mashilo said.

The MEC commended the donation from the contractor and appealed to others to assist in changing the lives of the impoverished.

“What the contractor has done must be encouraging to many other South Africans to do good to change a lost cause. We are proud of the contractor’s contributions and most inspiringly that it happens during the month when we celebrate the life and times of uTata Madiba. We wish that your good deeds can escalate to inspire others to help in situations like this.”

The contractor at Maphuti Surveys, Titus Masenya, said he decided to build the house for the impoverished family after being touched by their plight.

“This was one of the sad stories I had to encounter in my life. I am just glad that finally the family has a proper home and can still live together happily and safely despite the many other challenges they are facing,” Masenya said.

The donation came as Thembisile Khoza, 31 and her siblings were living in a one-roomed house in nearby Msogwaba.

Khoza said they could not believe that their lives would eventually be better following the unpleasant living conditions they were faced with when their father disappeared after the death of their mother.

“We had hoped that our father would stick by us. Unfortunately, he chose to disappear leaving me and my sisters with nothing but poverty. However, we thank the almighty because he sent people to rescue us by donating such a decent house,” Khoza said.

FRANCE NYAKA

francen@thenewage.co.za