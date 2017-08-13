Housing official arrested by Hawks for selling RDP houses

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has confirmed the arrest of a volunteer working at the City’s Ivory Park Housing Department offices by the Hawks for illegally selling council stands and RDP houses.

A complaint by a member of the public who had been charged R150 000 to purchase two RDP houses in Ivory Park, north of Johannesburg triggered an investigation by the City and the Hawks.

“The complainant met the suspect in September 2014 who indicated that she has two available RDP houses for sale but were illegally occupied by illegal immigrants. Each RDP house was sold for R75 000,” City said in a statement.

The victim paid R100 000 into to the suspect’s bank account in 2014 followed by another R50 000 deposit.

However, the victim was not handed the house. It is about this time that she suspected she could have been scammed.

She reported the matter to the suspect’s manager in 2016. The suspect promised to refund the complainant, but she never did.

The suspect is alleged to have scammed other victims as well.

“I’m appealing to anyone who might have information on the illegal sale of stands and RDP house to please come forward. The information will assist our law enforcement agencies as they continue to investigate these cases,” said Mashaba.

-TNA Reporter