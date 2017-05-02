Housing prices go up after dip

House price growth recovered in April after a slower period, data show.

The FNB House Price Index showed some further acceleration in year on year growth in April to 5.5%, compared with the March rate of 4.1%, after having gone through a dip late in 2016, John Loos, household and property sector strategist at FNB, said yesterday.

Loos said this remained in line with recent signals of renewed strengthening in the economy.

The key risk, however, remains how recent policy developments, including a major Cabinet reshuffle and subsequent ratings downgrades, play out on sentiment in the household sector and thus the housing market.

At this stage it is too early to tell from the April house price data.

The average price of homes transacted in April was R1117338.

“However, in real terms, when adjusting for CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation, the year on year rate of house price change remains in negative territory, having recorded a -1.9% year on year decline in March. This is the result of a combination of +4.1% average house price inflation and +6.1% CPI inflation in March as the April CPI data is not yet available,” Loos said.

“The magnitude of this year on year house price deflation in real terms, however has begun to diminish and on a month on month basis we have even seen some increase in the past three months.”

Examining the longer-term real house price trends – house prices adjusted for CPI inflation – Loos said there had been a minor “correction” of -3.5% since a multi-year real house price high point reached in December 2015.

The average real house price level is now -21.3% below the all-time high reached in December 2007 at the back end of the residential boom period.

Loos said looking back further, however, the average real price remains 63.5% above the end-2000 level, around 16 years ago and a time back just before boom-time price inflation started to accelerate rapidly.

“We therefore still regard current real price levels as high. In nominal terms, when not adjusting for CPI inflation, the average house price in April 2017 was 319.9% above the end-2000 level,” he said.

Examining house price growth on a month on month basis shows a move back into positive territory in recent months.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, month on month house price inflation measured 1.71% in April, marginally higher than the rate of 1.66% in March. This comes after a prior deflation period late in 2016.

These month on month house price fluctuations continue to more or less reflect short-term economic performance fluctuations.

“The manufacturing sector is one sector that normally reflects the direction of the overall economy quite well and we thus see the high frequency peaks and troughs in month on month house price rates of change broadly correlating with the Barclays Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

“The PMI shifted back up to a level above the crucial 50 mark (scale 0 to 100) in January-March 2017, after also having spent the prior five months below the 50 level – 50 being the dividing line between expansion and contraction in output,” Loos said.

