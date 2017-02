Huawei, along with P10 and P10 Plus smartphones, also made a comeback to the smartwatch market with the launch of Huawei Watch 2. The smartwatch comes in three variants: Bluetooth only, 4G and Huawei Watch 2 Classic.

The Huawei Watch 2 models feature ceramic build with rubber straps. They also have dual crowns for better navigation.

One of the variants can also support a nano SIM card for independent data connection.

– AFP