Huge ANC turnout wanted

With memories of the low turnout at the party’s election manifesto launch in Port Elizabeth last year still fresh in the mind, the ANC said yesterday that it expected a turnaround of fortune at it’s 105th anniversary celebrations in Soweto at the weekend.

Briefing journalists at the start of a “special” ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Irene, Tshwane, ANC secretarygeneral Gwede Mantashe believed the party’s mass mobilisation efforts in the week preceding its anniversary celebrations would pay dividends when the ANC delivers its programme for the year at Orlando stadium on Sunday.

“We are expecting to fill Orlando. You must appreciate the fact that for a celebration, you work for a maximum turnout,” Mantashe said.

“But if you don’t, you can end up suboptimal, that is a consequence, it’s not what you planned for. We always plan to fill stadiums, if that doesn’t happen, we get disappointed in ourselves.”

Mantashe’s comments come against the background of the ANC pinning its hopes on its January 8 statement to catch up on lost ground following setbacks in local government elections.

Mantashe, making reference to the ANC’s NEC meeting, said that the party met to review its January 8 statement before its Sunday release.

“The drafting committee has presented the draft today (Thursday) and the NEC is busy discussing that draft and focusing on the content, focusing on its formulation so that by the time we present it, we must all know what to do next.

“This statement will give hope and direction to the soldiers of the ANC,” Mantashe said.

BONOLO SELEBANO