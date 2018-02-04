Human faeces case back in court

THE case against a woman and her son who allegedly forced their worker to drink liquid human faeces will resume on Friday in the Springs Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng. Maria and Chris Vestor were arrested at their homes on Thursday in Springs.

The NPA said the woman’s husband would be arrested as soon as he was discharged from hospital. The mother and son’s case was postponed for further investigation and formal bail application. It is alleged that the two forced their employee to drink the liquid as punishment for not switching on the engine of the septic tank on their plot and also assaulted him and forced him into the septic tank. The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and assault among others.

The two will remain behind bars until their appearance on Friday. In the Eastern Cape, an junior team Blue Bulls rugby player accused of rape, will return to court today for closing arguments in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in Port Elizabeth. His bail application was postponed for arguments to be heard. The 19 year old who has been in custody since December 29, has been denied bail five times.

He is facing two charges of rape and one of robbery with aggravating circumstances. This is after an 18-year-old woman opened a case against him on December 28. The alleged incident took place after a night out in KwaMagxaki in Port Elizabeth. The state turned down the defence’s argument about granting the player bail to continue with his rugby career due to the seriousness of the case.

In Gauteng, the alleged drunk driver who killed two JMPD officers Sophie Ngoasheng and Winnie Mokgolo, will appear again for bail application in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The accused remains in jail and will be facing serious criminal charges including culpable homicide. The hearing of the court case against South African President Jacob Zuma and the government for their role in the closure of the regional human rights court, the Southern African Development Community’s Tribunal, in 2012 will be heard this week in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

AfriForum represents four Zimbabwean farmers and two Zimbabwean agricultural companies in this matter. The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) launched the application in April 2015 to declare the actions of Zuma and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane unconstitutional in terms of the 2014 SADC Protocol.

Afriforum said that in 2015 four dispossessed Zimbabwean commercial farmers and two Zimbabwean agricultural companies were denied the right to seek justice in their own country through policies and measures that deprived them of their property rights and failed to uphold their human rights and those of their workers during illegal and violent farm invasions.

