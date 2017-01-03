Human skull in bushes

Community members in Thembalethu suspect a muti killing after the gruesome discovery of a human skull in the bushes.

The skull was found lying in the grass on the riverbank in Zone 9 between Thembalethu and Pacaltzdorp in George.

A resident who was walking along the riverbank spotted a human bone sticking out of the grass near the river. The man immediately alerted community members who reported the matter to the police.

Next to the skull, police found a pink pair of tracksuit pants labelled JH and JLL. The Police Rescue Dog Unit from Cape Town was dispatched to the scene to conduct a search for possible human bones in and around the scene.

Forensic pathologists collected the skull and placed it in a bag before removing it to a mortuary van.

Police said the skull would be taken to the forensic laboratory for tests. Yesterday, concerned community members urged residents to immediately report members of their families who were missing.

Residents said that the human skull found in the bushes had scared many in the neighbourhood. Lindile Gxamba said the area was becoming a crime-infested neighbourhood and that community members should be concerned about the gruesome discovery.

“Residents should sit down and address this matter. This could be related to a muti killing,” Gxamba said. “We are not sure whether the body is that of a female or a man. We are just scared that something wrong is happening around us.

“Parents should take care of their children and make sure they are safe and protected.

“It’s shocking, because it leaves many with questions about what happened with the rest of the body.”

Thembalethu police spokesperson Capt Dumile Gwavu said: “Police have opened an inquest docket after a human skull was discovered near the river.

Anyone with information can contact WO Biga Jones of Thembalethu SAPS on 044 802 8934 or on 083 271 6315.”

MPUMI KIVA

news@thenewage.co.za