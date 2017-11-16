Human trafficking case postponed

The case against three Ethiopian men arrested for human trafficking was postponed for further investigation on Thursday.

Firew Tangese Aankoro, 35, Desta Alemu Forsedo, 35 and Debede Abada, 24, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on charges of human trafficking.

They will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the suspects were found at a house in Polokwane following a tip-off.

According to Maluleke, the men were lured to South Africa with promises of work.

He said the police were still looking for an interpreter to help them prepare a stronger case against the suspects.

Yesterday, 15 men, all Ethiopian nationals, were found and taken to a place of safety.

-Edwin Matji