Hundreds of unroadworthy vehicles impounded

A number of motorists will have to find alternative means of transport to get back to work after their vehicles were either discontinued or impounded during the festive season.

This comes after over 870 motor vehicles were impounded and over 150 being impounded over the Christmas long weekend.

“Traffic law enforcement officers suspended 871 motor vehicles and impounded another 154 over the Christmas long weekend (23 to 27 December ),” Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a statement.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) a number of motor vehicles discontinued and impounded since the 1st of December stands at 5 349 cars suspended and 2 133 cars were impounded.

“Vehicles were discontinued or suspended for being unroadworthy and they may not be operated on public roads until all the identified defects have been fixed”,Road Traffic Management Corporation said .

RTMC Spokesperson Simon Zwane explained that the act of discontinuing a motor vehicle involves the removal and destruction of its licence disc or roadworthy certificate disc and issuing a notice directing that the motor vehicle shall not be operated on a public road.

“ The procedure which states that a vehicle is roadworthy follows a vehicle must be taken to a testing station to be examined and passed as roadworthy before it can be operated on a public road again,” Zwane said in a statement.

Zwane says that the impounded vehicles are kept at state owned facilities until all conditions giving rise to the release of the vehicle have been met.

Road Traffic Management Corporation has advised motorists to avoid inconvenience by ensuring that their vehicles are in a roadworthy state before embarking on their journeys at the end of the holidays.

A couple of things that are considered to conclude whether a car is roadworthy are tyres, wipers, brakes and steering column must in a proper and functioning state. Windscreens must be free of major cracks and the car should not emit excessive smoke.

Motorists are further advised to avoid excessive overloading of goods as this may lead to the impoundments of motor vehicles.

-TNA Reporter