Hunt wants to transfer cup performance against Sundowns

Despite a poor start to the season, Bidvest Wits will be looking to turn things around when it locks horns with Mamelodi Sundowns in an Absa Premiership match on Tuesday evening at the Bidvest Stadium.

The Clever boys, who advanced to the final of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday, find themselves in a relegation zone in the league, which is a major concern for coach Gavin Hunt.

Wits has been doing well in cup competitions but have failed to produce the same performance in the league.

Hunt said he would love to see his club transfer cup performances to the league.

“All these cup games, if they were league points, they would help us,” Hunt said.

Hunt has been stressed about not having his captain Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo and Nazeer Allie, who are out of action due to injuries.

“We need Tyson and Allie. These guys are part of our team. We haven’t had them.”

The Students are currently sitting in the 15th spot in the league table and would be looking to move up.

Wits has accumulated eight points from nine games.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who is playing catch up games, is desperately looking for maximum points to move up to the top three.

The Tshwane-based side is sitting in the eighth spot with 12 points – a win will see them move to the third spot.

The Brazilians have played seven matches so far, due to their involvement in the CAF Champions League and should they win all their remaining matches, they will be topping the table.

Coming to this encounter, Mosimane will be spoiled for choice as the majority of his players returned from injuries.

The former Bafana Bafana coach only has two players, Rivaldo Coetzee and Cuthbert Malajila, who are still nursing injuries and they could return to action next year.

