Husband arrested for wife’s murder

A husband has been arrested for murdering his wife in Dutywa, Eastern Cape.

Just a few days into woman’s month a 28-year-old man in Mpuku location has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his 26-year-old wife.

Police’s Captain Jackson Manatha said the motive for the murder is not clear at this point in time.

“The murder was committed on Wednesday, 2 August 2017 after 24:00, at Mpuku Location, Chizela Village, Dutywa. The deceased suffered multiple upper body injuries,” he said.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said this was another sickening killing.

“This is another shocking and senseless case where a defenceless woman was murdered. It must be emphasised that the safety of women and children is a top priority of for the Eastern Cape Police,” she said.

“The non-stop investigation of such cases is in line with our Back to Basics policing approach which requires effective and responsive investigation of crime utilizing all resources at our disposal to ensure that offenders are brought to book to face the consequences of their ruthless deeds,” she added.

Yesterday a research report on gender-based violence in Ekurhuleni has revealed that Tembisa has the highest cases of violence against women at 64%, followed by Vosloorus and Katlehong at 57 and 50% respectively.

“Violence committed against women and children is in the forefront of our fight against crime and offenders can expect that our investigators will pursue every avenue to ensure their conviction,” said Ntshinga.

The suspect will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate Court on Friday, August 4th.

TNA Reporter