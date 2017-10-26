Husband shoots wife dead, tries to commit suicide

An East London teacher was shot dead by her husband in their Amalinda, East London home on Wednesday.

Nomahomba Tsako, a teacher at Makinana Public Primary School in Duncan Village, passed away on the scene.

According to Daily dispatch Tsako’s husband, Mziyanda Mqingwana is fighting for his life at the Frere Hospital after he shot himself following the incident.

Shocked family members said they are still trying to figure out what happened as they never thought something like this would happen.

The family members admit that the couple had problems but they never thought it will end up in a lifeless situation as Mqingwana is a nice person.

It is said that Mqingwana also took pictures of his deceased wife and sent them to family members and colleagues after shooting her.

Police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said they are investigating a case of murder.

She also confirmed that Mqingwana is in a serious condition in hospital.

TNA Reporter