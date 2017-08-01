I am innocent, says Brickz

“I’m INNOCENT and my conscience is clear.”

These were the words of kwaito star and convicted rapist Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu who was denied bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Magistrate John Baloyi said giving Ndlovu bail at this stage of the trial, when he had already been convicted, would not be in the interest of justice.

“The court is not convinced that he will attend court and not be tempted to abscond,” Baloyi said. “At this stage we are about to sentence and this might cause him to abscond.”

“Rape is a matter of concern in the country and heavy sentences are given in these cases,” he said.

State prosecutor Salie Pratisha opposed bail on the basis that Ndlovu was well known, he had money and could evade trial more easily than an ordinary citizen.

Pratisha said: “The victim says Ndlovu is a violent person and fears for her life when he comes out. It is also not in the interest of justice for a convicted rapist to return to the community and if he is released it will cause a delay in the sentencing process.”

Ndlovu was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his Ruimsig home in 2013. Yesterday he told the court that he was willing to serve his sentence.

“I cannot change anything this court has decided. I’ve come to realise that this fake accusation is serious. The victim and the witnesses are my relatives and the truth will come out eventually,” Ndlovu said.

He speaking to a full gallery in court where his friends, family and fans were packed to support him. Ndlovu’s family thanked the lawyer for trying but said they would continue fighting for him.

“This is not over. We are not happy with him being denied bail but there’s nothing we can do at this point,” his brother said. The case was postponed to September 14 for pre-sentencing proceedings.

