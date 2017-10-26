I am not able to accept that Maila is gone: Motsoaledi

“I’m not able to accept that he’s gone”, said Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi during a Health Department spokesperson Joe Maila‘s memorial service.

Colleagues and family gathered on Thursday at GCIS offices in Pretoria to pay their last respect to Maila.

“Out of a habit, when journalists called me and want an interview, I would refer them to Joe then realise he’s no more. I would call his number but no one would answer and I would break down,” said Motsoaledi.

Maila passed away on Thursday evening after a shooting accident at a rifle range.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to speak on Joe’s behalf. Joe has been speaking on my behalf since 2012 but today it’s my turn. I know that as we feel pain, the deepest pain is felt by his wife and children,” he said.

Motsoaledi stated that his relationship with Joe overtime spread over him being just his spokesperson.

“He became like me on an equal footing. He became a younger brother to me,” explained Motsoaledi.

