‘I am still in SA, I am not arrested’

The leader of the Pretoria-based Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has dismissed media reports that he was arrested for drug trafficking at the JFK Airport in New York, US.

“I am still in South Africa and I am not arrested as claimed by media houses,” Bushiri said in a Facebook post.

This comes after media reports went viral claiming that the Malawian-born prophet had been arrested in the US on Friday.

The report claimed that Bushiri was arrested and had been released on $100 000 bail.

Further reports claimed he would be assisting New York police in investigating a bag of 10 kilograms of cocaine found on the baggage carousel.

The prophet has dismissed all media reports as a hoax.

“All these allegations and speculations spreading in the media are just a part of what we go through everyday.”

Bushiri has confirmed to his congregation that they would see him on Sunday in church.

