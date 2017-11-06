‘I contributed to Pauw’s book’

Controversial forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has admitted to contributing to investigative journalist Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers, which makes damning claims about President Jacob Zuma and his associates.

The private investigator, who has partnered with AfriForum’s new anti-corruption unit headed by former National Prosecuting Authority advocate Gerrie Nel, was also the author of AfriForum’s report, Connecting The Dots, on the alleged capture of the criminal justice system by Zuma to ensure that criminal charges against himself, his family members and their associates would be derailed.

But O’Sullivan said yesterday that the information he had shared with Pauw for his book covered a small fraction of the publication. “He wrote the book. The way it reads it sounds as if I wrote the book. He didn’t need my assistance. I’m happy that the book is a reasonable representation of the story that comes across,” O’Sullivan said.

He said he had received a PDF version of the publication before it was released.

Pauw’s book alleges that Zuma was on the payroll of a security company owned by one of his benefactors, earning R1m a month for a period after becoming president and that he had failed to submit his tax returns for several years after he became president – despite numerous efforts by SARS officials to get him to do so.

The book also fingers ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for allegedly receiving cash and material support for her presidential campaign from controversial cigarette manufacturer, Adriano Mazzotti.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the family of Arthur Fraser, who Pauw fingered as being among the operatives who permitted state capture, has slammed the author for “scurrilous and patently false allegations about the family which has a distinguished record in SA’s struggle for democracy, equality and justice”.

The family said they were taking legal advice on the matter.

“In his enthusiasm to influence ruling party politics and the 2019 general election, Pauw has allowed himself to be manipulated by an apartheid spy/double agent who has scores to settle and is now hiding out in Russia. This is the man on whom Pauw largely relies for “evidence” about the Fraser family contained in his book, the family said through publicists Oryx media.

The family disputed a number of assertions in the book, including the allegation that Fraser’s sister was married to “all powerful” intelligence officer Graham Engel.

“With SA’s political climate as it is – in a global environment of fake news – journalists have more responsibility than ever to maintain critical distance from their subjects and check their facts before rushing into print. Failure to do so renders them political pawns.

“The Fraser family supports the principle of a free press holding government to account and contributing to the fight against corruption and abuses of power and or state resources.

“But the principle does not extend to the right to slander people,” the family said.

Pauw could not be reached for comment before going to press.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

dennisc@thenewage.co.za