I do not support Dlamini-Zuma because she’s a woman, says Magashule

Free State ANC chairman Ace Magashule said he is not supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, because of gender but looked at her credentials as a politician.

“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has proven herself as a leader. Cyril Ramaphosa as well. I am not supporting her because she is a woman,” Magashule said.

He also said that there are corruption and integrity problems in the organisation, but he remains hopeful that people still have confidence in the party.

Magashule is tipped to take over from Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe in the upcoming National Conference.

He will be contesting the position with former KZN premier and Chairperson Senzo Mchunu.

Both candidates are in the different camps, with Mchunu backing the current ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, while Magashule backs former African Union Chairwoman Dlamini-Zuma.

However, the Free State chairman said he does not have ambitions to serve in leadership positions.

“If I am nominated to be SG of the ANC I am available, though I have no ambitions have served in leadership roles already,” Magashule added.

He also said there is no disconnection between Free State people and government, adding that as government officials they were on the ground.

-Sipho Jack