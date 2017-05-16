I know nothing about R6bn Dlamini spoke about:Sassa CEO

South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA) Chief Executive Officer Thokozani Magwaza says he knew nothing of the R6-billion figure Minister Bathabile Dlamini spoke of.

Earlier this month Dlamini told members of Parliament that the agency will need five years and R6-billion, for Sassa to take full control of grants payment.

“We have agreed that it’s not going to take 12 months to bring the whole programme to its totality,” she told Parliament

During question and answer session in parliament on Tuesday, Magwaza tried to sidestep the R6bn question, saying that he could not give a definite answer of the cost.

“As for this R6-billion figure, I know nothing of that. I can’t answer for that,” the CEO said.

Magwaza further told Scopa members that the agency didn’t have prepared report for the R6bn claims.

He however, alluded that they had not yet finalised how much is going to be needed going forward.

The CEO’s statement contradicted that one of the minister, when she said they going to need more than R6bn, to conduct the handover.

Scopa members, however, were not impressed. They wanted to know why no costing plan in the CEO’s presentation.

-Sipho Jack