I never met Mcebisi Jonas: Ajay Gupta

Businessman Ajay Gupta has on Friday filed an affidavit responding to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s court application wherein the eldest Gupta brother confirmed under oath that he ever meeting Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

“Let me commence this portion of my affidavit to clearly and unambiguously state under oath that I have never met Mr Mcebisi Jonas, not as alleged or at all.

“The fact of the matter is that Mr Jonas is, with respect, blatantly dishonest when he suggests that he met with me or that I attended a meeting with him,” Gupta said.

Last year the deputy finance minister made startling claims that he was invited to the Gupta household where he was offered the position of Finance Minister. Jonas said he declined the offer.

He later repeated the claims to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela which appeared in her State of Capture report.

However members of the Gupta family have consistently refuted Jonas’ claims.

In his affidavit Ajay Gupta states that the ‘incident’ with Mcebisi Jonas was created in order to support the wave of adverse media hype against the Guptas.

“I have challenged Mr Jonas, and I do so again, to prove that he met with me as alleged,” said Gupta.

This is not the first time Gupta has refuted Jonas’ claims. Last year Speaking at The New Age Business Briefing during a rare television appearance, the eldest Gupta brother stated ” “I oath that I have never seen him [Mncebisi Jonas] in my life,”

Following Jonas and a number of others alleging that the Gupta family had offered them ministerial posts at different times, the ANC launched a probe into the claims.

However, the probe fell flat when, according to Secretary General of the ANC Gwede Mantashe, only one person made a written submission.

Last year, The Citizen published a copy of a leaked letter written by Fana Hlongwane to the then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, in which he said that Jonas lied.

