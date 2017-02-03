I published open letter because the truth is being withheld : Edward Zuma

Edward Zuma has on Friday defended the contents of an explosive open-letter he published saying the truth was being withheld from the South African public about those intent on amassing wealth for themselves.

President Jacob Zuma’s eldest son published an open letter on Friday where he accuses Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan of being complicit in assisting business people to amass wealth at the expense of the poor.

“I decided to write the open letter because the truth is being withheld by the powers that be including certain media houses which are hell bent on seeing to it that whoever comes out with the truth in this country that story is not published in any form of media,” said Zuma

Edward Zuma also added that the purpose of the open letter was not to protect the President, who doesn’t need it.

“The President of the republic does not need my protection. He has the protection of the ANC which has deployed him to government,” said Zuma.

In his letter Zuma names the Finance Minister as part of a plot to undermine operations at state airline SAA in order to sell it to private business interests.

“SAA is being strangled solely because they want to run it down with the view that they can sell it to their private partners,” said Zuma.

In his open letter Zuma also added that “they tried to sell SAA to a company where Gordhan’s relative or daughter has interests‚what a coincidence and that plan is still on led by Pravin himself.”

Meanwhile the President’s son has expressed that people should desist from making insults against others under the guise of freedom of expression.

“People tend to insult others and always hide behind the constitution and freedom of expression forgetting the constitution also stipulates that every right has its limits and comes with responsibilities…I find that very awkward and selective of them,” said Zuma.

-TNA Reporter