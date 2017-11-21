‘I tender my resignation’

YESTERDAY’S dramatic resignation by Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe is being widely hailed as an emphatic triumph for people’s power.

Following a false start on Sunday when it was widely expected that Mugabe would call it quits during a live television address to the people of Zimbabwe, he stunned the nation and world by failing to step down.

However, sustained pressure since then which culminated in impeachment proceedings being initiated in Zimbabwe’s parliament sealed Mugabe’s fate and four decades of iron-fisted rule ended.

It was during this debate at a joint parliamentary sitting when speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mugabe’s resignation and suspended the impeachment procedure.

“I, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation… with immediate effect,” speaker Mudenda said, reading the letter.

The resignation letter written by Mugabe and read out by Mudenda made no mention of who he was leaving in charge of the country.

Mudenda said he was working on legal issues to make sure a new leader was in place by the end of today.

People danced and car horns blared on the streets of Harare at news that the era of Mugabe – who has led Zimbabwe since independence in 1980 – was finally over.

A further sign that the tide had turned yesterday was Mugabe’s failure to convene a cabinet meeting.

Only five Zimbabwe cabinet ministers and the attorney-general turned up for a meeting called by Mugabe as 17 others opted to attend a meeting to plan the 93-year-old leader’s impeachment.

The cabinet meeting was the first called by Mugabe since last week’s military intervention. Some people held posters of Zimbabwean army chief Gen Constantino Chiwenga and former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking this month triggered the military intervention that forced Mugabe to resign.

The army seized power after Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF’s favourite to succeed him, to smooth a path to the presidency for his wife, Grace.

Mnangagwa, whose whereabouts are unknown after fleeing the country in fear for his safety, is expected to take over as president.

Zimbabwe’s Platform for Concerned Citizens, a civil society group, called yesterday for a far-reaching national dialogue involving all political parties to help plot a new course for the country after the resignation of Mugabe.

“A national transitional authority must be the final outcome of a national dialogue,” the PCC said in a statement.

“We have informed both the government and military of our view.”

Zimbabweans took to the streets of Yeoville and Hillbrow in Johannesburg to celebrate the news of Mugabe’s resignation. About 3 million Zimbabweans have emigrated from their home country to South Africa in search of work following Zimbabwe’s economic collapse.

Mugabe’s greatest foe, the UK, was swift in its response to the news that Mugabe had quit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Robert Mugabe’s resignation gave Zimbabwe the chance to forge a new path free from oppression.

“The resignation of Robert Mugabe provides Zimbabwe with an opportunity to forge a new path free of the oppression that characterised his rule,” May said. “In recent days, we have seen the desire of the Zimbabwean people for free and fair elections and the opportunity to rebuild the country’s economy under a legitimate government.”

May added in a statement that Britain, as “Zimbabwe’s oldest friend”, would do all it could to support the country.

On Sunday, the ruling Zanu-PF’s central committee removed Mugabe as its leader and gave him an ultimatum to quit the country’s presidency or face impeachment proceedings.

Mugabe’s 52-year-old wife, Grace, who had harboured ambitions of succeeding her husband, was also expelled from the party, along with at least three cabinet ministers who had formed the backbone of her “G40” political faction.

The party also confirmed that Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose firing by Mugabe triggered the military intervention and subsequent crisis, would be its candidate in next year’s elections.

“(Mugabe’s) wife and close associates have taken advantage of his frail condition to usurp power and loot state resources,” party official Obert Mpofu told the Zanu-PF meeting. – additional reporting Reuters

KUTULLO MADISHA