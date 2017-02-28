I was never fired :Letsoalo

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa acting group CEO Collins Letsoalo has dismissed reports that he has been axed from his position by the agency.

Letsoalo said he learned about his removal through the media and the board has not contacted him with regard to his matter.

“I am still the acting group Chief executive officer of prasa as per the latter that was written by the board that says a act until the new CEO is appointed.

“And in line with the secondment letter I got from the minister that says until further notice I’m seconded to Prasa,” said Letsoalo.

“I was never fired and I also learned from the media of my removal. I didn’t get the letter in anyway if there was the letter.

“And that letter would have been unlawful because in terms of the public service regulation only the minister that can terminate my secondment and no one else,” added Letsoalo.

The reports regarding his removal from the Agency emerged on Sunday amid allegations that he gave himself a 350% salary hike higher than his agreed salary and without consulting the board.

-Ntsako Mashaba