I won’t resign, declares Koko

BRIMMING with confidence in his own abilities, Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko has declared he won’t resign and that he can still play an indispensable role at the power utility. Appearing before Parliament’s Eskom inquiry on Wednesday, a day after his former colleague Anoj Singh was grilled, Koko also claimed that he had not read former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

Insisting his hands were clean, Koko also claimed that he was being hung out to dry over state capture allegations. Last weekend, when it named a new Eskom board and chair of the board, the government urged the new board to “immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety”.

The finance minister also appealed to implicated executives to resign as an act of patriotism. Singh, who was on suspension, quit as Eskom CFO on Monday – but Koko has refused to resign. He clearly frustrated MPs serving on the public enterprises committee with some of his answers. He claimed never to have met the Gupta brothers and said he had paid for a family holiday to Bali.

He, his wife and son flew home to Johannesburg via Doha. “Sahara Computers did not pay for my travels at all,” he told evidence leader advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara. But he could not explain how he and Sahara chief executive officer Ashu Chwala were in the same Dubai hotel at the same time. Because he had been on suspension, Koko said he had nothing to do with any of the questionable transactions involving Tegeta’s acquisition of Glencore’s Optimum mine.

“I had nothing to do with it. Ek was nie daar nie,” Koko said. He blasted former Eskom board member Venette Klein for accusations she had made before the inquiry against him. He in turn accused her of trying to persuade him to give contracts to her husband. About the evidence of Eskom’s former legal head Suzanne Daniels on an irregular payment of R460m to McKinsey, Koko said he had refused to authorise this payment, which he said Daniels had recommended.

The portfolio committee would have to deal with her having testified that he was a thief and his version (of events), he said. Singh, who has been accused of being at the heart of state capture, spent nine hours before the inquiry. Though he often fell back on the defence of “I don’t know”, “I can’t remember” or “It was not my responsibility”, Singh’s most harrowing period of his appearance occurred when former finance minister Pravin Gordhan questioned him.

Gordhan said Singh should be declared a “delinquent” director – a person who had grossly abused his position as director and intentionally or by gross negligence inflicted harm on the company. If he were declared a delinquent director, Singh would be barred from ever becoming a director of any board in the country. Gordon also told Singh: “Of course you must take accountability. There have been downgrades on your watch. There’s a liquidity problem on your watch.

“You’ve been part of bringing Eskom down to its knees. The biggest utility on the African continent. The fifth‚ what‚ fourth or fifth biggest in the world. You’ve been part of the team that brought it to its knees.” Gordhan also snarled: “You know what? People like you have ignored a very strong public view‚ that is getting stronger every single day‚ that corruption is actually eroding South Africa’s society and eroding South Africa’s economy. Doesn’t it worry you that you are part of that?” The African Christian Democratic Party’s Steve Swart concurred with Gordhan: that Singh had failed “dismally” in performing his duties as chief financial officer.

news@thenewage.co.za

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN