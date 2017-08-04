I would get into big trouble if I placed people on unsafe land – Mashatile

“By law, I am not allowed to allocate sites for people in dolomitic land especially after the geo-tech report has stated that the land is problematic,” says Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile.

This comes after the community of Sicelo Shiceka gave the department seven days to look for alternative land that will accommodate them.

This is an attempt by residents to hold government accountable for previously identifying nearby land for development, which turned out to be dolomitic.

Last week resident embarked on a service delivery protest, accusing the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni of not honouring his promises to them.

Meanwhile, Mashatile told the community that government will look for an alternative piece of land even though the seven-day deadline was very tight.

“Government understands that the people of Sicelo Shiceka informal settlement want a land that will be serviced with all the amenities, such as water connection, electrification, sewer and roads, so they can build for themselves,” Mashatile said.

But he could not allocate dolomitic land because it would endanger the community’s lives.

The MEC said government officials with selected community representatives will start work by tomorrow, 5 August 2017 to look for the land and give feedback to the community by end of next week.

-TNA Reporter