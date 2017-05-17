Icasa engages with public

Mahikeng residents had the opportunity to learn what rights they had each time they used electronic communications at a one-day event hosted by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

This was part of a public awareness campaign by Icasa to engage with communities and share details of the services offered by the authority in the province.

The public awareness campaign was aimed at driving key consumer protection messages, with an emphasis on the rights of consumers in relation to their consumption of electronic communications, broadcasting and postal services.

Icasa councillor Keabetswe Modimoeng said: “The campaign also put further emphasis on universal service and access to communication services, consumer protection and choice, licensing, complaints handling procedures, as well as easy and simple ways to manage data costs when using smart devices.”

Modimoeng said it was imperative for members of the public to be aware of their rights so they were not taken advantage of.

“Our core mandate is to regulate the communications sector in the public interest and there is no better way to achieve this than through interaction with our most valuable stakeholder – the consumer.

“The campaign here today lived up to our expectation, as members of the public came out in numbers to learn more about our services while being entertained by Motswako rappers such as Tuks Senganga, Mo-Molemi and Stoan,” she said.

Tourism MEC Desbo Mohono said: “I am really touched by this Icasa gesture of reaching out and, most importantly, working with my department in coming up with ways and mechanisms that can benefit our people.

“Tourism remains a global economy driver that encompasses all different fields and inclusive will be media, technology and, of course, all models of communication.

“In order for this field to function well, we need all spheres of the government to work together so we welcomed this invitation with both hands.”

She said that in order for Icasa to work with the provincial government, Icasa had to meet a few requirements.

“Icasa has to help in the granting of licences and simplify the process for our people,” Mohono said.

“Again, as the tourism department, we plead with Icasa to help speed up the process of granting licences to both commercial and community radio stations which will help us to market our destinations.

“We have to forge relations with other Icasa licencees like Vodacom, Cell C and MTN, especially when it comes to the sponsoring of big events. An example is the recent Multichoice-Cell C SA event that was held at Sun City,” Mohono said.

Mohono also appealed for network providers to cover all areas in the province to ensure everybody benefitted.

“We plead with Icasa network signal distribution through Sentech to reach our rural communities in the province because through network provision, economic activities will be stimulated,” Mohono said.

Icasa indicated that it would like to get in touch with as many people as possible using various platforms.

“We would like to be able to work with the provincial government on issues relating to broadband, licence conditions regarding our ICT and, most importantly, to ensure international, national and provincial coordination and cooperation among all the government departments,” the organisation said.

Residents at the event said the information shared was an eye opener.

“We take for granted the use of electronic gadgets but when we have grievances, we don’t know where to turn. Thanks to Icasa, we are now better equipped to assert our rights,” Karabo Mekgwe said.

Others indicated that they were happy to have Icasa explaining its responsibilities in the communication space and that they were now wiser when it comes to electronic communication.

